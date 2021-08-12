Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($1.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Talis Biomedical stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 792,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,142. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.49. Talis Biomedical has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Talis Biomedical at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TLIS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Talis Biomedical from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

