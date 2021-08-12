Tali Chen Sells 1,238 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Stock

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) insider Tali Chen sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $16,873.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tali Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Tali Chen sold 469 shares of DSP Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $7,475.86.

NASDAQ DSPG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,257. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $381.30 million, a P/E ratio of -70.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.92.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Equities analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

