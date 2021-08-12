Tadpole Finance (TAD) One Day Volume Hits $14,076.00

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $14.13 or 0.00031830 BTC on popular exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $14,076.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00046260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00140691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00155474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,169.76 or 0.99477400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.94 or 0.00862440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

