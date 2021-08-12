Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Sells $89,564.16 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $89,564.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Greenhalgh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Michael Greenhalgh sold 4,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $195,520.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

TRHC stock opened at $37.47 on Thursday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $930.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 15,702 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,613,000 after purchasing an additional 273,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.