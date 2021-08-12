Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.16 EPS

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.47. 842,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,973. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

TBLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Taboola.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.