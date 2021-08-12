Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 36.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Synopsys by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.92.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $291.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,966. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.04 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

