Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.250-$4.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.18 billion-$5.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.21 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.25-4.43 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.92. 7,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $92.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.24.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.27.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,167.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,056.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,799,251 shares of company stock worth $552,318,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

