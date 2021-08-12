Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,755 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 688,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after acquiring an additional 123,482 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 212,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 92.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 58,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 14.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $716,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.03. 54,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,071,864. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $51.27.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

