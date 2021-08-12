SVB Leerink Lowers Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target to $62.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 103.41% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,428. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 11.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

