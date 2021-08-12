SVB Leerink Comments on Equillium, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equillium in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

Shares of NASDAQ EQ remained flat at $$6.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 14.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94. Equillium has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $177.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 13,539 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $94,908.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 999,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,006,558.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,034 shares of company stock valued at $231,362. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

