SVB Leerink Comments on Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $3.82. 2,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,830. The firm has a market cap of $593.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.15. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.03.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,696,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after buying an additional 229,402 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,978,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after buying an additional 228,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 63.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after buying an additional 656,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,494,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 39,472 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 592.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 883,301 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

