sUSD (SUSD) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $277.42 million and $24.95 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00055710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.71 or 0.00877210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00110345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00156128 BTC.

About sUSD

SUSD is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 277,005,097 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

