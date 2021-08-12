Supreme (LON:SUP) Hits New 1-Year High at $225.00

Shares of Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 219 ($2.86), with a volume of 401265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 211.50 ($2.76).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Supreme from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £255.41 million and a P/E ratio of 25.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 200.72.

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

