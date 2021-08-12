Supernova Partners Acquisition (NYSE:SPNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 46,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 529,193 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $9.91.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition by 33.3% in the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 59,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,896,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,434,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

