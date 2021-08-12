Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMCY opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. Suncorp Group has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $9.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

