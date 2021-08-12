Summit X LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.64. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,214. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.45 and a fifty-two week high of $190.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.24.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

