Summit X LLC Has $322,000 Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Summit X LLC lessened its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PENN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.40. The company had a trading volume of 110,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,568. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.95 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -505.54 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PENN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

