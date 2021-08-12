Summit X LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 35,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 22,042 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,751,906. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

