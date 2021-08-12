Summit X LLC Decreases Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Summit X LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 30.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 2.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Avangrid by 1.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Avangrid by 5.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 5.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE AGR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,059. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.24. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

