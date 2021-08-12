Summit X LLC Decreases Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Summit X LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 622,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,091,000 after buying an additional 57,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,722,000 after buying an additional 182,146 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1,194.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Trane Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,494. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $115.28 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

