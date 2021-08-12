Summit X LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.54. The company had a trading volume of 62,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,334. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $229.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

