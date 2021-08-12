Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 11.4% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in MetLife by 5.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in MetLife by 50.1% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 74,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 15.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MetLife by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,610,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,254,000 after acquiring an additional 149,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. raised their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

MET traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $62.50. 27,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,241,304. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

