Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 184 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after buying an additional 1,668,045 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,190,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after buying an additional 897,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 523.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 777,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,092,000 after buying an additional 652,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.58. 5,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,744,164. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

