Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 362 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 34.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,852,000 after buying an additional 73,768 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Welltower by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,143,000 after acquiring an additional 142,181 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 39.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $83.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.11. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

