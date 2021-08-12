Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 215 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $366.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $340.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $367.15.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.41.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

