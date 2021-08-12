Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 106 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA has been the subject of several research reports. dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.85.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $146.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.77. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.