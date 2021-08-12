Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $360,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 15.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,182,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 455,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,591,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after buying an additional 81,544 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.48.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $3,330,197.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,415 shares of company stock worth $24,349,082 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

