Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $331,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,811.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,999 shares of company stock worth $32,311,605 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on K shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Kellogg stock opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.08. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

