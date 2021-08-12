Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.23 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.