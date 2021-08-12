Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 8,927 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 99.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tilray by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 305.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 47,837 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Tilray by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

TLRY stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC cut Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.16.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $7,188,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,000 over the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

