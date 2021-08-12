Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,868 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 42,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $387.21. 20,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,545. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $188.43 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.44. The company has a market capitalization of $120.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.23.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

