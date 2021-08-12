Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after acquiring an additional 52,684 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $3,693,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after buying an additional 19,897 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 457,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after buying an additional 174,610 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 321,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after buying an additional 133,830 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.44. 26,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,021. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $52.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

