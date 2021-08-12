Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 69.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in American Tower were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $279.85. The stock had a trading volume of 29,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $289.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

