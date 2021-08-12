Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Avantor were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 320.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,511,000 after acquiring an additional 609,403 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Avantor by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $575,346.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,000.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $10,687,497.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,447,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,842,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 967,622 shares of company stock worth $31,673,581. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Avantor stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.48. 55,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,527. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.67. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

