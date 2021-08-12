Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $913,000 Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.50.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $567.89. 2,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,019. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.95. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $572.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total transaction of $250,647.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.96, for a total transaction of $247,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,695.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,801 shares of company stock valued at $19,303,596. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.