Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.92. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.62.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $898,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,283.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,234. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

