Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in PPL were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 44.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.64.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,734. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

