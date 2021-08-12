Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 1,209 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 30.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 80,097 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,334,000 after buying an additional 157,619 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 127.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after buying an additional 486,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5,093.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 81,951 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.70. 39,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,664,241. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.48.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

