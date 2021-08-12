StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%.

Shares of SNEX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.42. 108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,025. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.09. StoneX Group has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $70.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 2,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $173,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $398,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,055.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,790 shares of company stock worth $594,038 over the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

