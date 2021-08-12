Stifel Nicolaus Increases Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Price Target to C$10.25

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSYTF. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pason Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSYTF traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.17. 15,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

