Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STVN. Citigroup started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

STVN traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $20.97. 10,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,609. Stevanato Group has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $21.17.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.