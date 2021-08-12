Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STVN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE:STVN traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $21.54. 6,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,609. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

