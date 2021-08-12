STERIS (NYSE:STE) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $224.16 and last traded at $221.48, with a volume of 10526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.01.

The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in STERIS by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.56.

About STERIS (NYSE:STE)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

