Stephen Douglass Sells 7,052 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,052 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $419,664.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,384.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $130,837.80.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $60.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.03. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 125.38, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

