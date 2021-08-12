Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111,055 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SCS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 111.54%.

In related news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

