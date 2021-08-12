Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.62

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.62 and last traded at $67.42, with a volume of 41500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.72.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,490,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $12,069,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after buying an additional 50,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.