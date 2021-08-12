State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 115 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EME. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $122.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $129.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

