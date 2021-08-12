State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 450 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $219,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,829 shares of company stock valued at $616,715. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.40. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.21.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

