State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.11% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 237,216 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,232,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 224,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

