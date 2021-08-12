State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of American Woodmark worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,712,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,754,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,570,000 after purchasing an additional 136,187 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 294,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,063,000 after acquiring an additional 101,103 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,743,000 after buying an additional 55,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 367,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 2.23. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $72.28 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

